Mirador de la Biodiversidad

Although this strangely cosmic blue building, surrounded by statues of locals in various poses of labor outside, was designed as a modern mirador (lookout tower), its 30m height unfortunately does not rise high enough above the city for viewers to glimpse the rivers. The view is still fantastic: a distant glimmer of jungle and many corrugated-metal roofs can be admired!

Photos displayed on the way up document the region's history and culture, proudly concluded by a mention of the Carr Interocéanica. Formerly known just as the obelisco (obelisk) it has now been grandiosely rebranded thus.