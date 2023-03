Formerly the ITA Aceer Tambopata Research Center, Inkaterra’s reconstructed lodge, 8km downriver from Puerto Maldonado, is an important research center of interest to ecotourists, with an exhibition on conservation, occasional lectures and a laboratory for scientists. It’s built on the site of the house of one of the first doctors to practice in the Amazon.

Next door, the Hacienda Concepción lodge has a good restaurant and accommodations. Inkaterra’s Reserva Amazonica lodge is only 7km away.