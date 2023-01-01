About two hours south of the Río Madre de Dios and along the Río Heath (the latter forming the Peru–Bolivia border), Parque Nacional Bahuaja-Sonene has some of the best wildlife in Peru’s Amazon region, including such rarities as the maned wolf and the spider monkey, although these are hard to see. Infrastructure in the park, one of the nation’s largest, is limited, and wildlife-watching trips are in their infancy here, rendering the experience all the more genuine.

The park entrance fee should be paid at Sernanp in Puerto Maldonado, because checkpoints along the way don’t sell tickets.