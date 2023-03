Moored below Plaza Castilla is the diverting Historical Ships Museum, on a 1906 Amazon riverboat, the gorgeously restored three-deck Ayapua. The exhibitions reflect the Amazon River's hodgepodge past: explorers, tribes, rubber barons and the filming of the 1982 Werner Herzog movie Fitzcarraldo. Included in the entrance price is a half-hour historic-boat ride on the river (Río Itaya out to the Río Amazonas proper).