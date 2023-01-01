Laguna Quistacocha

This lake, 15km south of Iquitos, is served by minibus (S2) several times an hour from near Plaza 28 de Julio (corner of Bermúdez and Moore), as well as mototaxis (S15). There's a small zoo of local fauna (much improved of recent years) and an adjoining fish hatchery, which has 2m-long paiche (a river fish), endangered until recently, due to habitat loss and its popularity as food; attempts to rectify the situation are being made with the breeding program here.

A pedestrian walk circles the lake, swimming is possible and paddleboats are available for hire (S5 to S10). There are several restaurants and a hiking trail to the Río Itaya. It’s fairly crowded with locals on the weekend but not midweek.