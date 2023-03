This little-known archaeological site sits above San Pedro de Casta on a 4-sq-km plateau at 4100m. It's famed for its weirdly eroded rocks shaped into animals such as camels, turtles and seals. The formations have a mystical significance for some people, who claim they are signs of a pre-Inca culture or energy vortices. The walk up here from San Pedro is breath-sapping, but a delight.