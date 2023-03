The most impressive of numerous Inca ruins peppering the road above Canta, the buildings at Cantamarca – a series of circular dwellings skittering down a mountainside on the right side of the road – date from 1100.

An hour's drive north of Canta, look for the zona arqueologica (archaeological zone) roadside signs; the second sign you'll see (on the left) is the one for Cantamarca.