Cusco Sacred Valley and Machupicchu 4 Days

FIRST DAYWELCOME TOUR IN CUSCO: We’ll be waiting for you at the airport in Cusco on your arrival date ,drive you to the hotel.the city tour start 1.30 pm bigining with visit The first place Koricancha (temple of the sun) Palace and Convent of Santo Domingo you’ll have a cup of coca tea and we will pick you up from your Hotel in the afternoon to start with the tour around cusco and surrounding areas. City tour from 13:30 hrs to 18:30 hrs.Tour around Cusco and outskirts:We pick you up from your Hotel to start visiting the following attractives , with a professional guide :The Koricancha PalaceSacsayhuamanQenqo.Puca-Pucara.Tambomachay.SECOND DAYTOUR TO THE SACRED VALLEY OF THE INKAS: This tour starts around 08:30 hrs, we pick you up at your Hotel, we have a guided tour to the Sacred Valley of the Incas, over the Vilcanota river, with a panoramic view of Pisac an old Inca City and a visit to the Inka market in this village, where we will have the opportunity to know in a closer way its people customs and get good bargains with the handycrafts and souvenirs sellers, afterwards we’ll head for Urubamba, traveling on the borders of the river Vilcanota.We’ll have lunch at a restaurant in the Sacred Valley of the Incas. In the afternoon we visit the fortress and citadel of Ollantaytambo, built to watch the entrance to this part of the valley and protect it from the jungle habitants invasions. We’ll have the chance to walk by the narrow streets and have a clear knowledge of how this militar, religious and cultural center was during the Inca empire.THIRD DAY:TOUR TO MACHU-PICCHU IN ONE DAY: From 3:45 hrs to 22:30 hrs., we pick you up from your Hotel in Cusco (3400 mosl) and drive you to the Train Station, located in ollantaytambo, then we get aboard the train and the trip from Cusco starts heading to Aguas Calientes (2000 mosl).Our Guide Will be waiting there , he will lead us to the bus station, rising by a zigzag path for 30 minutes to the incredible Machupicchu, Pisaq Cusco known as the lost city of the Incas.Once more we get to Machu-Picchu, We’ll pass throught the control, where we’ll hand in our entrance tickets and where our guided tour will start, visiting the main square, the Circular tower, the sacred solar clock, the royal rooms, the temple of the three windows and the cementeries, it lasts around two hours. Afterwards you’ll be given time enough to have a walk around the citadel and have your meals , at any restaurant in Aguas Calientes or if you wish at Santuary Lodge (this is not included).In the afternoon, betwen 15:30 hrs and 17:00 hrs we’ll return on train to Cusco, we’ll be waiting for you at the train station and then we’ll take you back to cusco.FOURTH DAY: FAREWELLWe’ll be at your hotel at least two hours before your flight leaves to take you to the airportWhere you should check your plane ticket and pay the airport tax, we’ll be with up to you get on aboard.