Welcome to Aguas Calientes
Yet spending the night offers one distinct advantage: early access to Machu Picchu, which turns out to be a pretty good reason to stay.
Note that the footpath from the train station to the Machu Picchu bus stop is stepped. Wheelchairs should be directed across the small bridge to Sinchi Roca and through the center of town.
Top experiences in Aguas Calientes
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Aguas Calientes activities
Machu Picchu Full Day Tour from Cusco
Receive an early-morning pickup from your hotel around 5:00am, driving to the train station in Ollantaytambo for the rail journey to the mysterious lost city of Machu Picchu. Upon arrival in Aguas Calientes, the gateway to Machu Picchu, walk to the bus stop for a short ride (25 minutes) up the hill to the Inca citadel. Spend the next two hours enjoying a guided walking tour, providing you with an overview of the key landmarks and history of this enigmatic Inca center. You will also have some extra time to explore this fascinating site on your own, relax, and take pictures. At the end of your visit, take the bus down to Aguas Calientes for lunch. Then board the train for the ride back to the train station in Ollantaytambo. Here you will receive a drop-off back at your hotel in Cusco.P.S: Train times may change according the booking time and will be provided according the train company timetable availability.Important note about Machupicchu: The Peruvian Ministry of Culture changes the rules to Visit Machupicchu and split into 2 entrance times. AM Entrance, from 6 am – 12 pm. PM Entrance, from 11 am – 17.30 pm. Visitors must leave the site within the time frame stated, and can not re-enter once visitors have left the site. Visitors and guides who don’t enter and leave within the time frame stated, will be assisted to the exit by the competent authorities! You have been warned. For the full day tour, the start time counts from the moment we make the check-in in Machupicchu. Thant means if we enter at 9:am, we can be in the park until 13:00pm which is enough time to visit the Amazing Machupicchu.
Inca Jungle Trail to Machu Picchu
Day 1: Cusco - Abra Malaga - Huamanmarka - Santa Maria (L) (D)You will be picked up at 6am and then go to the Sacred Valley to the town of Ollantaytambo. Take a short break and then continue to the highest point (4,316 meters or 14,156 feet) at Abra Malaga. Here you will receive protective equipment and bike with full suspension. The guide will give an explanation of security and then start downhill biking for about 3 hours or 55 km. In this part you see and feel the temperature change. The town of Marka Huaman marks the end of your descend and from this part you will continue aboard a van to the town of Santa Maria. Optional activity: RaftingDay 2 : Santa Maria - Quellomayo - Cocalmayo - Santa teresa (B) (L) (D)The second day you'll wake up early and after breakfast you'll begin to walk the Inca Trail with a varied vegetation of different fruits like oranges, pineapples, coffee and coca plants. After 40 minutes you'll reach the viewpoint of Huacarcasa from which you can see the valley of Santa Teresa and Santa Maria. After a break, you'll continue down to the small town of Quellomayo for lunch. After lunch you continue the walk to the thermal baths of Cocalmayo to relax in this beautiful place with swimming pools of different temperatures. You'll then walk to Santa Teresa and have dinner .Day 3 : Santa teresa - Hidroelectrica - Machu Picchu Town (B) (L) (D) This third day after breakfast you'll start walking from Santa Teresa to Hydroelectrica. This hike is approximately 3 hours long and follows the banks of the river to Hydroelectrica place. Here, you'll have lunch and then continue walking for 3 hours to the town of Aguas Calientes. Along the way you will see a lot of vegetation and a little mountain Machu Picchu. In Aguas Calientes you can enjoy dinner and rest. Optional Activity: ZiplineDay 4: Machu Picchu - Ollantaytambo - Cusco (B)Very early and after breakfast, you'll start to walk to the archaeological remains of Machu Picchu. There you'll enjoy a guided tour of approximately 2 hours. During this time the guide will show you the most important places and explain to you the history of Machu Picchu. After the guided tour, you have free time to explore the site and then you'll return to Cusco where the tour ends.
4 Day Inca Trail Cachicata
Enjoy the 4 day hike to Inca Trail Trek Cachicata, this trek involves 2 day hike to Cachicata and 2 day hike to short Inca Trail. We drive from Cusco to Pachar located in the Sacred Valley, arrive Huaroncondor to trailhead, here we will meet with muleteer and horses and we will prepare the camping equipment, then we climb up the stairs and visit to Huarocondor terraces. continue the trek to Raphcca, 2,900 m.a.s.l (9,514ft.) From here we hike up the valley, along the route we appreciate inka terraces, water channels, Quechua comunities and endemic flora and fauna. We follow an steep trail that eventually bring us to a tall waterfall where we can pause to refresh our body and mind. Walking further, we visit the little known Inka site of Corimarca, our first campsite. the next day We climb across open meadows, reaching a zone of high altitude shrubland known as Puna, approaching the pass of Chancachuco 4,400 m.a.s.l (14,435ft). This part of the trek offers panoramic views of the highest peaks in Cusco region. Our route continues across a high plateau, we pass mountain lakes where we may see andean and wetland birds, descending to Qeuñacancha, 4080 m.a.s.l (13,385ft).We hike downhill following the trail until we join the Inka water channel which comes from Maracocha lake, from here we reach the temple call Intiwatana, which is located on the edge of the mountain called Apu Alambre, in front of the Veronica snow peak. Then we continue downhill to Choquetacarpo an archaeological site, which was most likely the residence of architects who managed the Inca quarries and performed ceremonies at Intipunku, after lunch we wend our way downward, exploring different sectors of one of the biggest Inka quarries, where massive carved blocks of pink rhyolite lie scattered in disarray. The quarried stones, testimony to a great building project that was never finished and were destined for the Inka site of Ollantaytambo. Spend a night in a camping in small town. the third day continue the hike will arrive to Inca Ollantaytambo archeological village and ruins, where you will take the train to Inca Trail, you will walking up to Wiñaywayna. During this hike you will enjoy the nature of the Andean highlands spend a night in Aguas Calientes town. On the fourth day we reach Machu Picchu through the sun gate, and you have time explore the site on your own. If you like you can meet up with the rest of the group and have lunch in the picturesque town of Aguas Calientes. It takes an hour on foot to get to town. It’s a lovely descending walk in which you have the chance to take some beautiful pictures. Alternatively you can take the shuttle bus. Then you take the train back from Aguas Calitentes to Ollantaytambo and bus to Cusco
1-Day Inca Trail and 1-Day in Machu Picchu: Private Hiking Tour
DAY 1: CUSCO or SACRED VALLEY - ROYAL INCA TRAIL TO MACHUPICCHUPick up at your hotel and transfer to the Ollantaytambo Train Station to catch the train until the Km 104 (1:20 minutes train ride, altitude 8250 feet), where we start to hike - with wonderful landscapes of the Cloud Forest, its flora and fauna - on the Royal Inca Trail to Machupicchu visiting first the Inca remain of Chachabamba. Later we continue hiking up-hill for about 3 hours until getting, visiting the famous and fascinating Inca Citadel of Winayhuayna (8860ft.). The hike continues after lunch for 1 - 1 1/2 hours until Inti Punku (Sun Gate, altitude 9050). From where we will have the first fantastic view of the "Holy City of the Incas": Machupicchu; the highlight of any trip to South America. Finally you hike downhill until Machupicchu (altitude 8000 feet) for 45 minutes. From Machupicchu you take a bus for 30 minutes to Aguas Calientes town (altitude 6600 feet) to overnight.Notes:- Included: PRIVATE Transportation: Hotel - Train Station, Train tickets (Service: Expedition or Inca Rail), PRIVATE guide, Inca Trail Permits, Picnic Lunch, bus tickets from Machupicchu to Aguas Calientes town and accommodation in 1 Twin or Double room at a good value basic hotel- Paying an extra (US$50 pp) you can upgrade to the VISTADOME train- Paying an extra you can upgrade to any other better hotelDAY 2: MACHUPICCHU - CUSCOEarly visit of Machupicchu; to spot the amazing sun rise and guided visit (2 1/2 hours) of the wonderful temples and palaces, later on your won take short hikes to Huaynapicchu Peak, Montana Machupicchu, the temple of the Moon, and the Inca Bridge. Afternoon return to Ollantaytambo by train (1 1/2 hours) and transfer to the hotel in Cusco (1 1/2 hours). (B)Notes:- Included: Breakfast, Round trip bus tickets Aguas Calientes - Machupicchu - Aguas Calientes, Tickets for Machupicchu, PRIVATE guide ( 2 1/2 hours), train tickets to Ollantaytambo (Service: Expedition or Inca Rail) an PRIVATE Transportation: Train Station - Hotel.- You have to pay extra ($65 pp) if you are interested in climbing to Huaynapicchu or Montana Machupicchu and you have to let us know in advance, we must buy tickets ASAP, there is a short limit per day.
Shore Excursion to Machu Picchu from El Callao Port Lima
Day 1: El Callao Port - Cusco/Calca.Your adventure begins at 08:40am. boarding our vehicle to drive towards Lima airport (30min) arriving at the airport you will check-in and board your flight to Cusco departing at 11:00am. Upon arrival in Cusco (12:35) you will be met by our guide who will escort you in private to your hotel in Calca Sacred Valley. The rest of the evening is free for you to relax and prepare for your next day activities. (-/-/-)Day 2: Calca - Machu Picchu - Cusco. Laeaving early in the morning (5:00am) you will be escorted to the train station to board the train to Aguas Calientes departing at 06:10am. Upon arrival in Aguas Calientes (07:40am) you will be met by our guide, and board our tourist bus for the short ride to this sacred citadel of Machu Picchu. Completed around 1450, when the Inca Empire was at the peak of its power and influence, the site was left to sit vacant within 100 years of its creation, thanks to the conquest of the Inca people by the Spanish. Though the site today remains abandoned, many believe Machu Picchu to be a key center of spiritual energy. Follow your expert guide through the main streets of this marvel of ancient engineering. As you walk you'll learn about the site’s history and design as you meander through its town square, key religious sites, elaborate network of agricultural terraces and intricately-designed stone staircases. After completing your guided tour, you’ll have time to explore on your own, taking some time get some great photos and to absorb the powerful mystic energy of this one-of-a-kind site. After spending a few hours at the site, you’ll return by bus to the train station in Aguas Calientes and then board the train back to Ollantaytambo. The tour will end at your hotel in Cusco. (B/-/-)Day 3: Cusco - Lima - San Martin Port.Today you will be met at your hotel at 06:00am for your transfer to the aiport to board your return flight back to Lima departing at 07:30am. Upon arrival in Lima airport (09:05am), you will be transferred in Private vehicle to San Martin Port (4hours non-stop journey) to re-join your ship departing at 17:00. End of the service (B/-/-)
Cusco Sacred Valley and Machupicchu 4 Days
FIRST DAYWELCOME TOUR IN CUSCO: We’ll be waiting for you at the airport in Cusco on your arrival date ,drive you to the hotel.the city tour start 1.30 pm bigining with visit The first place Koricancha (temple of the sun) Palace and Convent of Santo Domingo you’ll have a cup of coca tea and we will pick you up from your Hotel in the afternoon to start with the tour around cusco and surrounding areas. City tour from 13:30 hrs to 18:30 hrs.Tour around Cusco and outskirts:We pick you up from your Hotel to start visiting the following attractives , with a professional guide :The Koricancha PalaceSacsayhuamanQenqo.Puca-Pucara.Tambomachay.SECOND DAYTOUR TO THE SACRED VALLEY OF THE INKAS: This tour starts around 08:30 hrs, we pick you up at your Hotel, we have a guided tour to the Sacred Valley of the Incas, over the Vilcanota river, with a panoramic view of Pisac an old Inca City and a visit to the Inka market in this village, where we will have the opportunity to know in a closer way its people customs and get good bargains with the handycrafts and souvenirs sellers, afterwards we’ll head for Urubamba, traveling on the borders of the river Vilcanota.We’ll have lunch at a restaurant in the Sacred Valley of the Incas. In the afternoon we visit the fortress and citadel of Ollantaytambo, built to watch the entrance to this part of the valley and protect it from the jungle habitants invasions. We’ll have the chance to walk by the narrow streets and have a clear knowledge of how this militar, religious and cultural center was during the Inca empire.THIRD DAY:TOUR TO MACHU-PICCHU IN ONE DAY: From 3:45 hrs to 22:30 hrs., we pick you up from your Hotel in Cusco (3400 mosl) and drive you to the Train Station, located in ollantaytambo, then we get aboard the train and the trip from Cusco starts heading to Aguas Calientes (2000 mosl).Our Guide Will be waiting there , he will lead us to the bus station, rising by a zigzag path for 30 minutes to the incredible Machupicchu, Pisaq Cusco known as the lost city of the Incas.Once more we get to Machu-Picchu, We’ll pass throught the control, where we’ll hand in our entrance tickets and where our guided tour will start, visiting the main square, the Circular tower, the sacred solar clock, the royal rooms, the temple of the three windows and the cementeries, it lasts around two hours. Afterwards you’ll be given time enough to have a walk around the citadel and have your meals , at any restaurant in Aguas Calientes or if you wish at Santuary Lodge (this is not included).In the afternoon, betwen 15:30 hrs and 17:00 hrs we’ll return on train to Cusco, we’ll be waiting for you at the train station and then we’ll take you back to cusco.FOURTH DAY: FAREWELLWe’ll be at your hotel at least two hours before your flight leaves to take you to the airportWhere you should check your plane ticket and pay the airport tax, we’ll be with up to you get on aboard.