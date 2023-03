The best reason to visit this park on the banks of the Colorado River is the splash pad (9am to 7pm), a children's play area with water features you can run through, stand in or sit on. It not only keeps the little ones cool, but fills them with glee as only getting good and wet during a hot Texas summer can.

Care for a stroll? The lovely June Hill Pape Riverwalk connects this park and nearby Ferry Park with a 0.5-mile path.