Prehistoric creatures walk the earth once more at the Dinosaur Park, halfway between Austin Bergstrom Airport and Bastrop. Well, they don't exactly walk, but they do stand there in all their life-sized glory. And if the happy shrieks from the children wandering the paths through the woods are any indication, that's enough.

You'll see big dinos, like the diplodocus, and small ones, like the oviraptor; a scavenger hunt keeps it interesting for slightly older children. All in all, it's great fun – and full of fantastic photo ops. Kids are greeted with a playscape at the end of the trail, while a water mister helps cool everyone off.