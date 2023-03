This beautiful state park, 1 mile east of Bastrop, suffered a serious blow back in 2011, when wildfires damaged 96% of its nearly 6000 acres of forest. Fortunately, the historic cabins built by the Civilian Conservation Corp in the 1930s were spared, and the hiking, swimming and golfing has carried on. Follow the scenic drive (12 miles) through the park to see both the destruction and the regeneration.