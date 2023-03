The Las Vegas Valley may be home to over 2 million humans, but it's right next to an immense region home only to big horn sheep, mountain lions, eagles, foxes, all manner of reptiles and more. Lovers of science and nature will be thrilled by these expansive vistas, just 32 miles from Downtown Las Vegas. Most of the park occupies harsh, rugged terrain that is difficult to reach. For more information, head to its Visitor Center.