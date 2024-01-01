Rampart Casino

Summerlin

Popular with a well-to-do older crowd, this high-end local's casino is only a short drive from the Strip, but feels worlds away.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

    MGM Grand

    8.44 MILES

    Owned by the eponymous Hollywood studio, the MGM Grand casino and hotel liberally borrows Tinsel Town's themes. Flashing LED screens and computerized…

    The STRAT Hotel, Casino and SkyPod

    7.73 MILES

    Vegas has many buildings more than 20 storeys tall, but only Stratosphere (now officially The STRAT Hotel, Casino and SkyPod, but still 'the Strat' to…

    Mandalay Bay

    8.68 MILES

    Angular and glittering gold, massive Mandalay Bay flanks the far south end of the Strip. It's the first resort many visitors lay eyes on as they roll into…

    LINQ Promenade

    7.8 MILES

    Running between The LINQ Hotel & Casino and the Flamingo Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, the LINQ Promenade is a partially-covered outdoor pedestrian walkway…

    Mob Museum

    8.38 MILES

    The myth and mystique of mobsters from Bugsy Siegel to Al Capone get the museum treatment inside a hulking Downtown courthouse where real gangsters sat…

    Aria

    8.09 MILES

    We’ve seen this symbiotic relationship before (think giant hotel anchored by a mall ‘concept’), but the way that this futuristic-feeling complex places a…

    Caesars Palace

    7.72 MILES

    Caesars Palace claims that its smartly renovated casino floor has more million-dollar slots than anywhere in the world, but its claims to fame are far…

    Venetian

    7.76 MILES

    The Venetian's regal 120,000-sq-ft casino has marble floors, hand-painted ceiling frescoes and 120 table games, including a high-limit lounge and an…

Nearby Summerlin attractions

1. Boomtown 1905

5.6 MILES

A permanent outdoor exhibit at the expansive Springs Preserve, Boomtown 1905 re-creates the architecture of Las Vegas in the year the city was founded,…

2. Springs Preserve

5.69 MILES

On the site of the natural springs (which ran dry in 1962) that fed las vegas ('the meadows'), where southern Paiutes and Spanish Trail traders camped,…

3. Nevada State Museum

5.69 MILES

If you've got a hankering to see a stuffed Columbian mammoth or the Nevada state fossil (spoiler: it’s an ichthyosaur), you've come to the right place…

4. Palms

6.85 MILES

The ultramodern Palms casino hotel burns brightly with a mix of entertainment designed to seduce gen-Xers and -Yers. Infamous for its starring role on MTV…

5. Gold Coast

6.89 MILES

The neighborhood west of the Strip has several old-school casino hotels, such as Gold Coast – now as well known for its authentic Chinese cuisine as its…

6. Rio

7.03 MILES

Despite its Carnaval theme, the all-suites Rio casino hotel is often overshadowed by the action at the Palms casino resort across the street. Occupying…

7. Orleans

7.13 MILES

This New Orleans–themed casino hotel does a so-so job of re-creating the Big Easy. On the casino floor stand more than 3000 slot and video poker machines…

8. Treasure Island

7.54 MILES

In recent years, TI, now privately owned, has undergone a progressive transformation away from its family friendly 'pirate' roots toward a more adult…