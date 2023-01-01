A permanent outdoor exhibit at the expansive Springs Preserve, Boomtown 1905 re-creates the architecture of Las Vegas in the year the city was founded, before casinos came to rule the Mojave Desert. It includes a bank, a mercantile shop, a saloon (which serves soft drinks and light snacks) and cottages. Most notable is the arched train station, which re-creates the long-gone edifice that once stood at the top of what is now the Fremont Street Experience.

Boomtown 1905 is an easy stroll from the entrance of the Springs Preserve, or can be reached by a small replica of a steam-engine-driven train.