Up to some 20,000 years ago, Las Vegas was filled with lush vegetation and freshwater lakes that supported now extinct creatures like Columbian mammoths, giant ground sloths and North American lions. Their fossils were laid down along the now dry northern edge of the valley. Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument was created to protect the area. It’s not developed, so there is neither a visitor center nor trails. But paleontology fans are free to wander about with a camera.

The main access point is located along suburban streets at a parking lot, about 14 miles to the north of Summerlin. This is a completely exposed region, so bring sun protection and carry plenty of water.