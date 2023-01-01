Long before golf courses, lawns and palm trees filled Las Vegas with greenery, there were a few farmers who eked out lives here in the tough Mojave Desert. Of special note is the immense, 60-acre Gilcrease Orchard. This nearly 100-year-old farm grows a wide variety of fruits and vegetables. It's popular for walking among the fields and picking fresh produce during the harvest season, especially pumpkins for Halloween. Fresh cider and doughnuts are favorite items for sale. Expect many families.

While not rugged, the orchard is filled with gravel and dirt paths, so sturdy shoes are a good idea. Sunscreen, hats and water are recommended as there is little direct shade on the walking paths. Gilcrease Orchard is near Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument.