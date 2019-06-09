A huge, water-filled oasis, Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs is 680 acres of vegetation, wildlife and history in northwest Las Vegas. The large ponds attract many birds, including the swans that roam the park. It's a popular spot for families and visiting history buffs alike.

Once long visited and utilized by Native American tribes, Tule Springs eventually became a cattle ranch. In the 1940s it evolved into a dude ranch, where Hollywood glitterati would stay for six weeks in order to obtain divorces, which were hard to obtain or illegal at the time across most of the US. Many original buildings from this era remain and have been preserved. There is a toll gate at the park's entrance.