Ukumehame Beach Park

Home to the Thousand Peaks surf spot, toward Ukumehame's western end, this uncrowded break is a good option for long-boarders and beginner surfers wanting to get away from the crowds of nearby beaches like Launiupoko. The thin stretch of sand is popular for picnicking and fishing, but there are prettier beach spots. Dive and snorkel boats hover on the horizon, here to explore the Coral Gardens underwater. (Otherwise the gardens are quite a swim from the shore, and the currents can be strong.)

It's at the 12-mile marker.