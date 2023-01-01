Launiupoko Beach Park

Beginner and intermediate surfers head to this beach park, a popular wayside 3 miles south of Lahaina. The park is an ideal spot for families; na keiki (children) have a blast wading in the large rock-enclosed shoreline pool and good picnic facilities invite you to linger. Launiupoko is at the traffic light at the 18-mile marker on Honoapiʻilani Hwy, at its intersection with Kai Hele Ku St. There are restrooms and outdoor showers but no lifeguards.

The southern side of the beach has small waves ideal for beginner surfers, while the northern side ratchets it up a notch for those who have honed their skills. You’re also likely to see stand up paddle (SUP) surfers weaving through Launiupoko’s surf. The Honokohau Ditch walking and cycling trail begins above the beach park.

There is a second parking lot across the highway.