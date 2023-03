This beachside county park isn't as stunning its neighbors, but you will find picnic tables, barbecue grills and portable toilets here. It also has a killer south sea view and gorgeous sunsets over Lana'i island. Tent camping under the kiawe trees is permitted nightly, except on Tuesday and Wednesday. Note that the park is beside the loud and busy Honoapiʻilani Hwy. Maximum stay four consecutive nights.