Papawai Point

This cliffside perch overlooks Maʻalaea Bay, which is a favored nursing ground for humpback whales. Pull over in winter to watch their annual time here. Beginning December 1 and continuing through whale season (which lasts until April or May), Pacific Whale Foundation naturalists are on site daily, as staffing and weather allow, to share information about the whales (staffing times may vary year to year). Also a great spot to catch sunsets, the overlook is 3 miles west of Maʻalaea Harbor.

It's between the 8- and 9-mile markers.