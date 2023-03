This midsize aquarium showcases Hawaii’s dazzling marine life, including species found nowhere else. The floor plan takes you on an ocean journey, beginning with nearshore reefs teeming with colorful tropical fish and ending with deep-ocean life. The grand finale is a 54ft acrylic tunnel that leads you through a large tank as sharks and rays glide by. Behind-the-scenes tours available Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Audioguides $3.