Plopped right off the northeastern corner of West Palm, Peanut Island was created in 1918 by dredging projects. Originally named Inlet Island, the spit was renamed for a peanut-oil-shipping operation that failed in 1946. There is even a disused nuclear fallout bunker that was constructed for John F Kennedy during the days of the Cuban missile crisis (although it was closed at the time of research).

The island has long been a popular spot for boaters to moor and party by day, and in 2005 the county invested $13 million into island rehabilitation, resulting in Peanut Island Park, which includes a pier, an artificial reef and some pretty sweet campsites. There are no roads to the island. Visitors can get there via the shuttle boat that departs every 15 minutes from the Riviera Beach Marina.