Morikami Museum & Japanese Gardens

Japanese immigrant and pineapple farmer Sukeji 'George' Morikami, a member of the original Yamato settlement of Delray, donated his spectacularly landscaped 200-acre property for the establishment of a museum showcasing Japanese culture. Today you can wander more than a mile of pine-lined nature trails around koi-filled ponds, experiencing different Japanese gardens from bonsai to a 12th-century shinden (pleasure) garden modeled on a noble estate. To complement the gardens, the outstanding museum showcases more than 5000 Japanese antiques, objects and works of fine art.

On the third Saturday of the month you can take part in a tea ceremony in the Seishin-An Teahouse ($5 with admission to the museum). Classes, cultural and educational events are also offered. Check out the website for details.

The museum's Cornell Cafe serves neo-Japanese cuisine such as sweet-potato tempura, ginger-roasted duck and sushi rolls. It is considered one of the best museum restaurants in the country.

The museum is located 7.5 miles southwest of Old School Square.