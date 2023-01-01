Gumbo Limbo Nature Center

Boca's best asset is this stretch of waterfront parkland. It's a preserve of tropical hammock and dunes ecosystems, and a haven for all manner of sea creatures and birds. Dedicated to educating the public about sea turtles and other local fauna, the natural-history displays include saltwater tanks full of critters. The highlight is the sea-turtle rehabilitation center.

The preserve also has a number of secluded hikes. These take you along elevated boardwalks through tropical foliage and along an artificial mangrove wetland, reclaimed using filtered wastewater from the city.