Society of the Four Arts Botanical Garden

Top choice in Palm Beach

These stunning gardens were originally designed and cultivated by the Garden Club in 1938 as 'demonstration gardens' to showcase tropical plants that suited the south Florida climate. This included a garden suitable for a Spanish-style house, a moonlight garden of white plants, plus Chinese, rose, and jungle gardens, and others with fountains and tropical fruit trees. A landscape architect was employed in the 1950s to bring the elements together, although the 2004 hurricanes destroyed much of the area.

The current club painstakingly reconstructed the gardens, which provide a lovely respite for locals and visitors.

