Ann Norton Sculpture Garden

This serene collection of sculptures is a real West Palm gem. The historic house, verdant grounds and monumental sculptures are all the work of Ralph Norton's second wife, Ann. After establishing herself as an artist in New York in the mid-1930s, she became the first sculpture teacher at the Norton School of Art in West Palm, and created this luxurious garden as a place of repose.

After poking through Norton's home (the 1st floor has temporary exhibitions), you can wander the grounds and uncover her soaring feats of granite, brick, marble and bronze. Perhaps most awe-inspiring is the 1965 Cluster, a collection of seven burka-clad women in pink granite. Before leaving, be sure to peek into Norton's light-filled studio, where dusty tools lie just as she left them.