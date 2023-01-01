Ragtops Motorcars Museum

This spot was originally a classic-car dealership with three convertible Mercedes, but Ty Houck's incredible automobile collection quickly grew, compelling area automotive enthusiasts to stop by for a look-see. Today you can test-drive many of the vehicles on display, though it helps to have serious intent to buy. Otherwise you're free to browse the rarities displayed, including an amphibious 1967 Triumph, a regal 1935 Bentley and a 1959 Edsel station wagon.