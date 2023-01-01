Palm Beach County History Museum

For all the region's activities and museums, it can be hard for outsiders to get an insight into the history and people of the Sunshine State. This small museum, housed in the restored 1916 courthouse and staffed by volunteers, aims to change that. Quirky exhibits – featuring models, photographs and period artifacts – highlight individuals who have contributed to the growth and prosperity of Palm Beach County.

Informative plaques on everyone from Flagler and Mizner to Alligator Joe and the first settlers make the tour a fascinating one. Also has temporary exhibitions that change annually.