After visiting Tiffany's windows on Worth Ave, head to Bethesda-by-the Sea to admire its glorious Tiffany window and grand Gothic architecture. Built in 1926 to replace the first Protestant church of Palm Beach, it has a long community history and has hosted many a celebrity wedding, including those of US President Donald Trump to First Lady Melania Trump, and Michael Jordan.

To the side is a tranquil English-style cloister and the lovely Cluett Memorial Garden.