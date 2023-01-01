Norton Museum of Art

This is the largest art museum in Florida and arguably the most impressive. It opened in 1941 to display the enormous art collection of industrialist Ralph Hubbard Norton and his wife Elizabeth. The Nortons' permanent collection of more than 5000 pieces (including works by Matisse, Warhol and O'Keeffe) is displayed alongside important Chinese, pre-Columbian Mexican and Southwestern USA artifacts, plus some wonderful contemporary photography and regular traveling exhibitions.

To enhance your visit you can join one of the free docent-led tours through the galleries (2pm and 3pm Monday to Friday, 2pm Saturday). Alternatively, drop by on Friday from 5pm to 10pm for the fun 'Art After Dark' series, which includes anything from lectures and live music to conversations with curators and wine tastings. Those on a budget will appreciate that Saturdays are free.