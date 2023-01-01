John D MacArthur Beach State Park

While this state park is one of the smallest in the region (438 acres), it has some of the best turtle-watching programs around. Loggerhead, green and leatherback turtles nest along the beach between May and August. It's home to aquariums and a spectacular 1600ft boardwalk spanning the mangroves of Lake Worth Cove. The on-site nature center offers kayak rental (unguided; single kayak $12 per hour).

In June and July, lucky visitors might catch a glimpse of hatching baby sea turtles during the ranger-led turtle walks, led nightly at 8:30pm.