Built in 1860, this historic lighthouse hasn't missed a night of work in more than 100 years and is among the oldest lighthouses on the Atlantic coast. Visitors can climb the 105 steps to view the surrounding area and ocean. To visit the lighthouse, you must take a tour; these depart regularly between 10am and 4pm depending on visitor numbers.

There's some interesting Seminole and pioneer Florida memorabilia in the small but smart museum.