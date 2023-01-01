Jonathan Dickinson State Park

With almost 11,500 acres to explore, this is an excellent state park between US Hwy 1 and the Loxahatchee River. There's no ocean access in the park, but its attraction lies in its several habitats: pine flatwoods, cypress stands, swamp and increasingly endangered coastal sand-pine scrub. Ranger-led nature walks leave at 2pm on Fridays and Sundays from the Cypress Creek Pavilion, and campfire programs are offered Saturday at dusk next to the Pine Grove campground.

You can rent canoes and kayaks from the concession stand. Guided-tour boat rides of the Loxahatchee River are available throughout the day (adult/child $24/14).

Several short-loop hiking and bicycle trails can be explored. Most popular is the Kitching Creek Trail, just north of the boat landing, a short 1.5 miles, but other trails extend from this. Visit www.clubscrub.org for details on cycling options.