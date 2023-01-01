The eccentric Elliott collection has a focus on early 20th-century technology, and for good reason – the museum was founded by Harmon Elliott, the son of Sterling Elliott, who invented the kingpin and steering knuckle (which led to steerability for four-wheeled vehicles). Hence the spectacular collection of vintage vehicles, displayed in a $20 million gallery complete with robotic racking system, which ferries cars to the foreground and rotates them for viewing.

Other collections segue bizarrely from a 1911 Pelican hydro-airplane and a collection of outboard motors to artifacts detailing the history of prominent Martin County citizens. There's also one of the largest collections of autographed baseballs and baseball cards in the country.