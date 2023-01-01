The eccentric Elliott collection has a focus on early 20th-century technology, and for good reason – the museum was founded by Harmon Elliott, the son of Sterling Elliott, who invented the kingpin and steering knuckle (which led to steerability for four-wheeled vehicles). Hence the spectacular collection of vintage vehicles, displayed in a $20 million gallery complete with robotic racking system, which ferries cars to the foreground and rotates them for viewing.

Other collections segue bizarrely from a 1911 Pelican hydro-airplane and a collection of outboard motors to artifacts detailing the history of prominent Martin County citizens. There's also one of the largest collections of autographed baseballs and baseball cards in the country.

Suggest an Edit