In Vero's early-1920s tourist heyday, Waldo Sexton (of the eponymous Waldo's) and Arthur McKee joined forces to open the 80-acre McKee Jungle Gardens, which delighted visitors for decades until Disney stole the show in the 1970s. Much of the land was sold off for development, but passionate locals managed to save 18 acres of tropical garden, which now grows thick with native plants, palms and lily ponds.

Admission prices are subject to seasonal fluctuations.