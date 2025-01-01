In 1715 a Spanish ship carrying gold and treasure went down in a hurricane, and survivors built a makeshift camp. This small museum, featuring a 45-minute movie, dioramas and artifacts from the shipwreck, sits on the site of that wreck. Even today, folks looking for a pretty shell stumble upon treasures washed ashore. The museum's 1 mile south of Sebastian Inlet State Park.
McLarty Treasure Museum
Pelican Island National Wildlife Refuge
1.69 MILES
Established in 1903 as a refuge for the endangered brown pelican, Pelican Island was America's first federal bird reservation, the forerunner of today's…
13.32 MILES
With changing fine-art exhibitions and regular outdoor jazz concerts, this sleek, white museum in Riverside Park could easily hold its own against any big…
1.44 MILES
Stretching along a narrow strip of the barrier island, this busy park, popular with fishers, surfers, boaters and families, is divided into two sections…
24.63 MILES
In 1715 a Spanish flotilla was decimated in a hurricane off the Florida coast. One of the ships, the Urca de Lima, went down (relatively) intact. Today,…
15.92 MILES
In Vero's early-1920s tourist heyday, Waldo Sexton (of the eponymous Waldo's) and Arthur McKee joined forces to open the 80-acre McKee Jungle Gardens,…
17.79 MILES
Backed by Ocean Park with its boardwalk, gazebo and showers, Melbourne Beach, along with its neighbor, Indialantic Beach (to the north), offers miles and…
27.17 MILES
A small center educating the public on the plight of the manatee. Videos and exhibits teach boaters how to avoid hurting the creatures – and the rest of…
25.74 MILES
This 700-acre park has everything you'd want in a waterfront recreation spot: sandy shores, verdant trails, mangrove swamps with a beautiful bird…
