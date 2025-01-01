McLarty Treasure Museum

In 1715 a Spanish ship carrying gold and treasure went down in a hurricane, and survivors built a makeshift camp. This small museum, featuring a 45-minute movie, dioramas and artifacts from the shipwreck, sits on the site of that wreck. Even today, folks looking for a pretty shell stumble upon treasures washed ashore. The museum's 1 mile south of Sebastian Inlet State Park.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Pelican Island National Wildlife Refuge

    Pelican Island National Wildlife Refuge

    1.69 MILES

    Established in 1903 as a refuge for the endangered brown pelican, Pelican Island was America's first federal bird reservation, the forerunner of today's…

  • Vero Beach Museum of Art

    Vero Beach Museum of Art

    13.32 MILES

    With changing fine-art exhibitions and regular outdoor jazz concerts, this sleek, white museum in Riverside Park could easily hold its own against any big…

  • Sebastian Inlet State Park

    Sebastian Inlet State Park

    1.44 MILES

    Stretching along a narrow strip of the barrier island, this busy park, popular with fishers, surfers, boaters and families, is divided into two sections…

  • Urca de Lima

    Urca de Lima

    24.63 MILES

    In 1715 a Spanish flotilla was decimated in a hurricane off the Florida coast. One of the ships, the Urca de Lima, went down (relatively) intact. Today,…

  • McKee Botanical Gardens

    McKee Botanical Gardens

    15.92 MILES

    In Vero's early-1920s tourist heyday, Waldo Sexton (of the eponymous Waldo's) and Arthur McKee joined forces to open the 80-acre McKee Jungle Gardens,…

  • Melbourne Beach

    Melbourne Beach

    17.79 MILES

    Backed by Ocean Park with its boardwalk, gazebo and showers, Melbourne Beach, along with its neighbor, Indialantic Beach (to the north), offers miles and…

  • Manatee Observation Center

    Manatee Observation Center

    27.17 MILES

    A small center educating the public on the plight of the manatee. Videos and exhibits teach boaters how to avoid hurting the creatures – and the rest of…

  • Fort Pierce Inlet State Park

    Fort Pierce Inlet State Park

    25.74 MILES

    This 700-acre park has everything you'd want in a waterfront recreation spot: sandy shores, verdant trails, mangrove swamps with a beautiful bird…

Nearby attractions

7. Ryckman Park

18.02 MILES

Located in Melbourne's historic district, this family-friendly park features a large playground, bocce and basketball courts, and the nationally…

