Located in Melbourne's historic district, this family-friendly park features a large playground, bocce and basketball courts, and the nationally registered Melbourne Beach Pier (1889). The latter extends into the fish-rich Indian River Lagoon, making it a fantastic fishing spot.
Ryckman Park
Space Coast
14.1 MILES
For more than 22 years this community-built zoo has set standards for imaginative design, immersive wildlife experiences, education and conservation…
Pelican Island National Wildlife Refuge
19.68 MILES
Established in 1903 as a refuge for the endangered brown pelican, Pelican Island was America's first federal bird reservation, the forerunner of today's…
20.75 MILES
Souvenir shops, restaurants and bars stretch along this 800ft pier built as a family attraction in 1962. It remains the focus of annual events such as the…
EFSC Planetarium & Observatory
24.91 MILES
Discover new galaxies and constellations in this 70ft domed planetarium that projects the night skies in startling detail, enhanced with laser effects and…
16.59 MILES
Stretching along a narrow strip of the barrier island, this busy park, popular with fishers, surfers, boaters and families, is divided into two sections…
23.39 MILES
Facing the distant Cape Canaveral Lighthouse, this 35-acre coastal park is a prime spot for sunbathing, fishing and watching cruise ships set sail. Chairs…
0.59 MILES
Backed by Ocean Park with its boardwalk, gazebo and showers, Melbourne Beach, along with its neighbor, Indialantic Beach (to the north), offers miles and…
23.24 MILES
This 64-acre reserve, dedicated to educating folks about the fragile environment of the Indian River estuary, offers hands-on displays and a boardwalk…
18.02 MILES
In 1715 a Spanish ship carrying gold and treasure went down in a hurricane, and survivors built a makeshift camp. This small museum, featuring a 45-minute…
18.59 MILES
A 32-acre, coastal park with a mellow vibe and facilities including wheelchair access, a playground, picnic tables and grills and a small dog-play area…
19.22 MILES
The closest beach to downtown Cocoa Beach, Fischer Park is crowded with surfers and cruise-ship visitors.
