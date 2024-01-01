A 32-acre, coastal park with a mellow vibe and facilities including wheelchair access, a playground, picnic tables and grills and a small dog-play area. Parking is free and plentiful. The sand is soft and the water is shallow, with small, consistent waves that are great for anyone learning to surf.
Lori Wilson Park
Space Coast
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
13.7 MILES
Within this 140,000-acre campus, the dreams of some of the greatest scientific minds of the 20th century took flight all the way to the moon and back…
9.99 MILES
For more than 22 years this community-built zoo has set standards for imaginative design, immersive wildlife experiences, education and conservation…
Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge
22.45 MILES
This unspoiled 140,000-acre refuge is one of the country's best birding spots, especially from October to May (early morning and after 4pm). More…
28.75 MILES
The stretch between Apollo and Playalinda is as pristine as it gets: there are no roads and it's accessible only on foot or by bike (if you are skilled…
29.26 MILES
The 24 miles of pristine, windswept beaches here comprise the longest stretch of undeveloped beach on Florida's east coast. They include family-friendly…
2.27 MILES
Souvenir shops, restaurants and bars stretch along this 800ft pier built as a family attraction in 1962. It remains the focus of annual events such as the…
Valiant Air Command Warbird Museum
16.98 MILES
What started off as a hobby for 12 combat veterans has grown into a 1500-member-strong club and fascinating museum, which celebrates the region's aviation…
EFSC Planetarium & Observatory
10.02 MILES
Discover new galaxies and constellations in this 70ft domed planetarium that projects the night skies in startling detail, enhanced with laser effects and…
Nearby Space Coast attractions
0.63 MILES
The closest beach to downtown Cocoa Beach, Fischer Park is crowded with surfers and cruise-ship visitors.
2.27 MILES
Souvenir shops, restaurants and bars stretch along this 800ft pier built as a family attraction in 1962. It remains the focus of annual events such as the…
4.97 MILES
Facing the distant Cape Canaveral Lighthouse, this 35-acre coastal park is a prime spot for sunbathing, fishing and watching cruise ships set sail. Chairs…
9.99 MILES
For more than 22 years this community-built zoo has set standards for imaginative design, immersive wildlife experiences, education and conservation…
5. EFSC Planetarium & Observatory
10.02 MILES
Discover new galaxies and constellations in this 70ft domed planetarium that projects the night skies in startling detail, enhanced with laser effects and…
13.7 MILES
Within this 140,000-acre campus, the dreams of some of the greatest scientific minds of the 20th century took flight all the way to the moon and back…
7. Valiant Air Command Warbird Museum
16.98 MILES
What started off as a hobby for 12 combat veterans has grown into a 1500-member-strong club and fascinating museum, which celebrates the region's aviation…
18.59 MILES
Located in Melbourne's historic district, this family-friendly park features a large playground, bocce and basketball courts, and the nationally…