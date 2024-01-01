Lori Wilson Park

Space Coast

A 32-acre, coastal park with a mellow vibe and facilities including wheelchair access, a playground, picnic tables and grills and a small dog-play area. Parking is free and plentiful. The sand is soft and the water is shallow, with small, consistent waves that are great for anyone learning to surf.

  • Saturn V rocket displayed above Apollo command and service modules at the Apollo/Saturn V Center at the Kennedy Space Center.

    Kennedy Space Center

    13.7 MILES

    Within this 140,000-acre campus, the dreams of some of the greatest scientific minds of the 20th century took flight all the way to the moon and back…

  • Brevard Zoo in Melbourne, Florida.

    Brevard Zoo

    9.99 MILES

    For more than 22 years this community-built zoo has set standards for imaginative design, immersive wildlife experiences, education and conservation…

  The American alligator inhabits freshwater wetlands, such as marshes and cypress swamps from Texas to North Carolina. Alligators are apex predators and consume fish, amphibians, reptiles, birds, and mammals.

    Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge

    22.45 MILES

    This unspoiled 140,000-acre refuge is one of the country's best birding spots, especially from October to May (early morning and after 4pm). More…

  • Klondike Beach

    Klondike Beach

    28.75 MILES

    The stretch between Apollo and Playalinda is as pristine as it gets: there are no roads and it's accessible only on foot or by bike (if you are skilled…

  • Canaveral National Seashore

    Canaveral National Seashore

    29.26 MILES

    The 24 miles of pristine, windswept beaches here comprise the longest stretch of undeveloped beach on Florida's east coast. They include family-friendly…

  • Old fish net washed ashore on Cocoa Beach Florida with the Cocoa Pier in the background with a beautiful sunrise

    Cocoa Beach Pier

    2.27 MILES

    Souvenir shops, restaurants and bars stretch along this 800ft pier built as a family attraction in 1962. It remains the focus of annual events such as the…

  • Valiant Air Command Warbird Museum

    Valiant Air Command Warbird Museum

    16.98 MILES

    What started off as a hobby for 12 combat veterans has grown into a 1500-member-strong club and fascinating museum, which celebrates the region's aviation…

  • EFSC Planetarium & Observatory

    EFSC Planetarium & Observatory

    10.02 MILES

    Discover new galaxies and constellations in this 70ft domed planetarium that projects the night skies in startling detail, enhanced with laser effects and…

