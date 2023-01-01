EFSC Planetarium & Observatory

Discover new galaxies and constellations in this 70ft domed planetarium that projects the night skies in startling detail, enhanced with laser effects and accompanied by soaring soundtracks from Pink Floyd, Jimi Hendrix and the Beatles. On Friday and Saturday nights, volunteers help visitors navigate the real night sky through one of the largest telescopes in Florida, powerful enough to bring the rings of Saturn into focus and highlight lunar craters.

The planetarium is located on the campus of Brevard Community College, 10 minutes north of Cocoa Village off Clearlake Rd. EFSC Planetarium and Observatory is currently closed indefinitely due to damage from Hurricane Irma.