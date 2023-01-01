Orlando Wetlands Park

Woodlands, lakes and marshes flush with migrating birds, alligators, deer and all kinds of other critters. There are 20 miles of hiking trails and dirt roads, as well as restrooms, picnic tables and charcoal grills at the main entrance. Biking is limited to unpaved berm roads. The park, 30 miles east of downtown Orlando, sits about halfway between Orlando and Titusville, home to Canaveral National Seashore and the Kennedy Space Center.

Take Hwy 408 east, continue on Hwy 50 east, then north on Fort Christmas Rd past Fort Christmas, and right onto Wheeler Rd into the park.