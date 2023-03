Facing the distant Cape Canaveral Lighthouse, this 35-acre coastal park is a prime spot for sunbathing, fishing and watching cruise ships set sail. Chairs, umbrellas, kayaks and paddleboards can all be rented at the beach, which is patrolled by lifeguards. There are also grills, a playground and a couple of food concessions.

Ongoing port construction has increased noise levels temporarily, though not between 7pm and 7am.