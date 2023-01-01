Pelican Island National Wildlife Refuge

Established in 1903 as a refuge for the endangered brown pelican, Pelican Island was America's first federal bird reservation, the forerunner of today's national wildlife-refuge system. The preserve now encompasses 500 acres along the Indian River Lagoon as well as the 2.2-acre Pelican Island, which can be seen from the observation tower at the end of the Centennial Trail. Two trails loop 2.5 miles along the shore and are perfect for bike rides and long hikes.

Pelican Island itself can also be viewed by boat and there are several public boat ramps to access the refuge waters.