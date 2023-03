In 1715 a Spanish flotilla was decimated in a hurricane off the Florida coast. One of the ships, the Urca de Lima, went down (relatively) intact. Today, the wooden-hulled ship is partly exposed within snorkeling distance from the beach at Fort Pierce. To get here, exit Ocean Blvd (Hwy A1A) at Pepper Beach Park and walk north along the beach about half a mile from the park boundary.

The wreck is about 200yd from shore on the first offshore reef, under 10ft to 15ft of water.