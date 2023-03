Stretching along a narrow strip of the barrier island, this busy park, popular with fishers, surfers, boaters and families, is divided into two sections by the inlet bridge. On the north side swimming is safe for children in the calm-water lagoon; on the south you'll find a marina with boat rental, a small fishing museum and an uninspiring campground ($31 per site).

In June and July you can join ranger-led sea turtle nesting walks (reservations necessary).