Lion Country Safari

The first cageless drive-through safari in the country, this incredible animal park puts you in the cage (ie your car) as 900 creatures roam freely, staring at you. Equal parts conservation area and safari, the park's 500 acres are home to bison, zebra, white rhinos, chimpanzees and, of course, lions. You tour in your car (unless it's a convertible, in which case short-term rentals are available), driving slowly, hoping the animals approach the vehicle.

The best time to go is when it rains, because the animals are more active when it's cool. The park is 20 miles west of downtown West Palm.