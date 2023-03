This is one of Palm Beach's two beautiful public beaches, both of which are kept seaweed-free by the town. Metered beachfront parking costs an absurd $5 per hour – head inland to snag free streetfront parking downtown. This beach can get crowded.

For privacy, head north along S Ocean Blvd and turn left onto Barton Ave. There's free two-hour parking near the church before S County Rd and public access to the beach across from Clarke Ave.