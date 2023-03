Since Boca lacks a cohesive downtown, Mizner Park generally serves as the city's center. At the north end, the Count de Hoernle Amphitheater accommodates more than 4000 people for symphonies, ballet, rock concerts and other cultural events. This Spanish-style outdoor shopping mall, bookended on one side by the Boca Raton Museum of Art, has valet parking and a slew of chichi restaurants and upscale chain stores.