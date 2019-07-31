If you don’t make it to the Florida Keys, come to this park for a taste of their unique island ecosystems. The 494-acre space is a tangled clot of…
Key Biscayne
Key Biscayne and neighboring Virginia Key are a quick and easy getaway from Downtown Miami. Once you pass those scenic causeways you'll feel like you've been transported to a far-off tropical realm, with magnificent beaches, lush nature trails in state parks and aquatic adventures aplenty. The stunning skyline views of Miami alone are worth the trip out.
Explore Key Biscayne
- Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park
If you don’t make it to the Florida Keys, come to this park for a taste of their unique island ecosystems. The 494-acre space is a tangled clot of…
- VVirginia Key Beach North Point Park
This lovely green space has several small but pleasing beaches, and some short nature trails. Pretty waterfront views aside, there are two big reasons to…
- Crandon Park
This 1200-acre park boasts Crandon Park Beach, a glorious stretch of sand that spreads for 2 miles. Much of the park consists of a dense coastal hammock …
- HHistoric Virginia Key Park
A short drive (or bike ride) from Downtown Miami, the Historic Virginia Key Park is a fine place for a dose of nature, with a small but pretty beachfront…
- MMarjory Stoneman Douglas Biscayne Nature Center
Marjory Stoneman Douglas was a beloved environmental crusader and worthy namesake of this child-friendly nature center. It's a great introduction to South…
- VVillage of Key Biscayne Community Center
A top spot for the kids: there’s a swimming pool and an activity room with a play set out of a child’s happiest fantasies. On the green out front is a…
