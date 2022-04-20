Kris Davidson

Gulf Coast

The Panhandle's Gulf Coast has a very specific draw: beach. Its shimmering, curving miles of vanilla-white shoreline were formed from a glut of silicate quartz that has been crushed by geologic eons into sugary powder.

It's not all sun and sand, though. From Naval Air Station Pensacola in the west to Tyndall Air Force Base in the east, one can find a seemingly unbroken stretch of defense installations and military bases, and the towns here reflect that reality – between the resorts and vacation rentals, you'll find a glut of federal contracting offices and cigar bars servicing active duty and ex-service members.

Thanks to clouds of green forest, long acres of coastal marsh and a few remaining stretches of stunning sand dune hills, there is a gentle, breeze-blown prettiness to the Gulf Coast. Be on the lookout for decent dining and nightlife in Pensacola and larger base towns such as Destin.

Explore Gulf Coast

  • National Naval Aviation Museum

    A visit to Pensacola is not complete without a trip to this enormous collection of military aircraft muscle and artifacts. Adults and children alike will…

  • Shell Island

    Offshore from St Andrews State Park, this sandy 'desert' island is fantastic for sunbathing, swimming and snorkeling. There are neither facilities nor…

  • Gulf Islands National Seashore

    The highlight of the Florida Panhandle, this 150-mile stretch of mostly undeveloped white-sand beach is a prime example of what the Gulf Coast looked like…

  • G

    Grayton Beach State Park

    An 1133-acre stretch of marble-colored dunes rolling down to the water's edge, this state park's beauty is genuinely mind-blowing. The park sits nestled…

  • S

    St George Island State Park

    St George island at its undeveloped best is found here, in the 9 miles of glorious beach and sand dunes that make up this pristine park. A 2.5-mile nature…

  • P

    Ponce de Leon Springs State Park

    This park features one of Florida's loveliest and least touristed springs. The spring has clear, almost luminescent waters, like something from a fairy…

  • S

    St Vincent Island

    Just a few minutes from Apalachicola, but accessible only by boat, lies this pristine island. Its pearly dunes reveal 5000-year-old geological records,…

  • T

    Tarkiln Bayou Preserve State Park

    This fascinating park preserves ecosystems that run from wet prairie to sandy shoreline to the eponymous Tarkiln Bayou, an eerie, alluring spill of dark…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Gulf Coast.

  • See

    National Naval Aviation Museum

    A visit to Pensacola is not complete without a trip to this enormous collection of military aircraft muscle and artifacts. Adults and children alike will…

  • See

    Shell Island

    Offshore from St Andrews State Park, this sandy 'desert' island is fantastic for sunbathing, swimming and snorkeling. There are neither facilities nor…

  • See

    Gulf Islands National Seashore

    The highlight of the Florida Panhandle, this 150-mile stretch of mostly undeveloped white-sand beach is a prime example of what the Gulf Coast looked like…

  • See

    Grayton Beach State Park

    An 1133-acre stretch of marble-colored dunes rolling down to the water's edge, this state park's beauty is genuinely mind-blowing. The park sits nestled…

  • See

    St George Island State Park

    St George island at its undeveloped best is found here, in the 9 miles of glorious beach and sand dunes that make up this pristine park. A 2.5-mile nature…

  • See

    Ponce de Leon Springs State Park

    This park features one of Florida's loveliest and least touristed springs. The spring has clear, almost luminescent waters, like something from a fairy…

  • See

    St Vincent Island

    Just a few minutes from Apalachicola, but accessible only by boat, lies this pristine island. Its pearly dunes reveal 5000-year-old geological records,…

  • See

    Tarkiln Bayou Preserve State Park

    This fascinating park preserves ecosystems that run from wet prairie to sandy shoreline to the eponymous Tarkiln Bayou, an eerie, alluring spill of dark…

Guidebooks

Learn more about Gulf Coast

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.